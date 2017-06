PARIS, April 3 The French government will likely decide later this week the winners of a 10 billion euro ($13.3 billion) tender for offshore wind farms, Industry Minister Eric Besson said on Tuesday.

"We're discussing it with the prime minister," Besson told reporters as he left a cabinet meeting, when asked about the tender. A decision should be made "this week", he added. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry)