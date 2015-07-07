PARIS, July 7 France needs to boost investment
in wind turbines if the country wants to reach its targets for
renewable energy use, wind industry lobby France Energie
Eolienne (FEE) said on Tuesday.
FEE said in a statement if France wants renewables to
provide 40 percent of its electricity by 2040 - as specified by
the energy law now going through parliament - it needs to build
1,600 megawatts (MW) of land-based wind turbines per year in the
coming years and even 3,000 MW from 2020, compared to a
projected 1,200 MW to be installed in 2015.
France, which produces about 75 percent of its electricity
with nuclear plants, has lagged Germany and Britain in renewable
energy investment, as cheap nuclear power has reduced the need
to invest in alternatives.
At end-2014, France's renewable energy (excluding
hydropower) accounted for just 5 percent of French power
generation.
FEE also called for speeding up the procedure for awarding
construction permits. Building a wind farm can take 6 to 8 years
in France, compared to 2 to 3 years elsewhere in Europe.
"France needs to remove the shackles holding back wind
turbine investment," said Frederic Lanoe FEE president and
French country manager for Portugal's EDP Renewables (EDPR).
FEE recommends that France targets 40 gigawatts (GW) of
land-based wind turbine capacity in France by 2030, from 9.7 GW
installed at the end of June, and 15 GW for fixed-foundation
offshore wind and 6 GW of floating offshore.
France has no offshore wind installed but has awarded two
tenders for 3,000 MW capacity to be built in coming years and
has a target of 6 GW offshore by 2020. Britain targets 40 GW by
2030 and Germany 15 GW by 2030, FEE said.
FEE hopes the first stages of a third offshore wind tender
will be launched this year, with selection of new zones by
October, feasibility studies completed by summer 2016 and the
tender launched by end 2016 with a view to contract awards by
end 2017.
Consortiums led by state-owned utility EDF and by
Spain's Iberdrola won a tender totalling 2,000 MW in 2012, while
a consortium including gas group Engie, Portugal's EDPR
and nuclear group Areva won a 4 billion
euro 1,000 MW tender last year.
FEE also expects France will launch a tender for several
pilot floating offshore wind farms this month.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)