* France plans pioneer floating offshore wind pilot
* Tender announcement due in coming days, says trade group
* Tender could be for up to 120 MW, world's biggest
* Pilot could test new vertical-axis turbines
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, July 7 The French government plans to
launch a pioneering tender for several pilot floating offshore
wind farms this month, a French wind industry trade group said
on Tuesday.
Matthieu Monnier, head of offshore wind at France Energie
Eolienne (FEE) said he expected two to three floating turbine
projects with capacities of 15 to 60 megawatts (MW) each, for a
total capacity of maximum 100 to 120 MW.
The tender will be a major step in the development of
floating offshore, a nascent industry with huge potential, as
fixed-foundation offshore turbines are limited to coastal waters
with maximum depths of around 50 metres.
Portugal and Norway have pioneered the new technology in the
past few years with a single floating turbine each, and Portugal
plans to build a 25 MW floating wind demonstration farm. Japan
also has floating offshore wind projects.
"In Europe, the French offshore tender would be the first of
this size," Monnier told Reuters.
FEE is not sure what level of feed-in tariff subsidies the
government will offer for floating offshore, but FEE president
Frederic Lanoe said this would logically be more than the
approximately 200 euros per MW for fixed-foundation offshore.
The projects will also received a combined 150 million euro
investment subsidy.
Four areas on French shores have already been identified for
offshore wind development, including Leucate, Brescou and
Fos-sur-Mer on the Riviera, which has year-round strong winds
and where the Mediterranean sea floor slopes steeply. A fourth
area is around the island of Ile de Groix, off southern
Brittany.
"We expect the tender in coming days," Lanoe said, adding
that FEE had had discussion with the government about the issue.
The French energy and environment ministry was not
immediately available for comment. The government has talked
about a possible launch in June.
The tender is expected to test several offshore wind
technologies, possibly including turbines with a vertical rotor
axis, as opposed to the horizontal axis common in most machines.
French firm Nenuphar - in partnership with EDF Energies
Nouvelles, nuclear group Areva and oil
industry engineering group Technip - is developing a 2
MW vertical-axis turbine.
Another French firm, Ideol, has developed a floating
platform for offshore wind turbines which it says is competitive
with bottom-fixed turbine foundations at depths from 35 meters.
In Portugal, utility EDP Renewables has run its
prototype WindFloat turbine on a three-legged floating platform
for several years.
In Norway, oil group Statoil has pioneered a
turbine mounted on a ballasted vertical steel cylinder that
floats upright. It has plans to float several of the turbines in
in Scotland.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)