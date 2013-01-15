PARIS Jan 15 Sales of more expensive wines and
spirits are expected to increase in coming years because of
growing demand for better quality vintages from affluent
drinkers in China and the United States, experts predicted on
Tuesday.
By 2016 global wine consumption will reach 34.5 billion
bottles, up 5.3 percent from 2012 and driven by a 40 percent
jump in sales in China and a 12 percent rise in the United
States, according to a study presented at the French wine trade
show Vinexpo.
"The world is drinking more but above all is drinking
better," Vinexpo Director General Robert Beynat told reporters.
"With champagne and the great wines from Bordeaux or
Burgundy the French are well placed, although the Italians are
improving their quality every day," he said.
The forecast increase is nearly double the growth in global
wine sales recorded between 2007 and 2011, when the world was
grappling with the global economic crisis.
Sales of bottles at over $10 each are set to gain nearly 70
percent by 2016 in China as prosperity changes people's drinking
habits, and 55 percent in the United States, still by far the
world's top consumer of fine wines, Vinexpo said.
An increasing number of Chinese wine lovers have purchased
French chateaux in the past years, keen to ship the wine home
and turn their new properties into tourist resorts.
China is expected to become the second-largest wine consumer
by value by 2016, up from No. 3 today. A surge in China's own
output of wine from its fledgling industry has made it the No. 6
world producer.
Australian bottled wine exports to China surged 15 percent
in 2012, as a sales push targeting the country's wealthy
drinkers helped make China the top overseas market for
Australian wines priced at more than $7.90 a litre.
France is by far the world's largest wine producer and
exporter by value, followed by Italy and Spain. But in terms of
volumes shipped, Italy leads, followed by Spain and France.
"The Italians have a potent advantage which we don't have,
there are pizzerias everywhere in the world where they of course
serve Italian wine," Beynat said.
Global spirits consumption will continue to increase through
2016, although at a slower pace. Consumption will be buoyed by a
change in habits in Asia where drinkers are switching from cheap
local spirits to more expensive whisky and vodka.
"The star will remain vodka. Investments by some large
companies prove it and it will continue to develop. It's a
product relatively easy to drink and to produce," Beynat said.
Overall, global spirits sales will reach $365 billion in
2016, 23 percent up on 2012.