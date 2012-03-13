* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 vs est. $0.17 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $61.7 mln vs est. $57.6 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.14-$0.15 vs est. $0.13
* Sees Q1 sales $57-$59 mln vs est. 53.7 mln
March 13 Francesca's Holdings Corp's
quarterly profit beat market expectations as the
women's specialty retailer saw shoppers flock to its boutiques
during the all-important holiday season, and the company
forecast first-quarter results above market expectations.
Shares of the company, which competes with chains such as
Chico's White House Black Market chain, Ann Inc's
LOFT, and Urban Outfitter's Anthropologie, were
up 5 percent at $28.20 in trading after the bell.
For the first quarter, Francesca's forecast earnings of 14
to 15 cents a share on sales between $57 million and $59
million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting
the company to earn 13 cents a share on sales of $53.7 million.
Fourth-quarter earnings grew to $8.4 million, or 19 cents a
share, from $4.3 million, or 11 cents, last year.
Excluding items, the co earned 20 cents a share beating
analysts expectations of 17 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in the quarter surged nearly 55 percent to $61.7
million, sailing past expectations for sales of $57.6 million.
Comparable boutique sales rose nearly 15 percent.
In January, the company had raised its fourth-quarter
outlook, forecasting earnings and sales ahead of expectations,
after posting strong sales during the holiday season.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.78 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.