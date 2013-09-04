Sept 4 Women's clothing retailer Francesca's
Holdings Corp reported second-quarter results that
missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower traffic, and said it
expects this weakness to continue.
Francesca's shares fell 18 percent to $19.72 in premarket
trading.
The company forecast a profit of 19-21 cents per share for
the third quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 30 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Francesca's also forecast current-quarter sales of $78
million-$80 million - below market estimates of $89.7 million -
and said it expects comparable sales to decline by 2-5 percent.
Net income rose to $14.6 million, or 33 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Aug. 3 from $12.7 million, or 28 cents per
share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 17 percent to $89.6
million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 35 cents per share on
revenue of $94.5 million.
Comparable sales in the second quarter declined 1 percent.
Francesca's shares were trading at $20.15 in premarket
trading. They had closed at $24.02 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)