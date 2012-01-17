PARIS Jan 17 France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom entered a partnership that will see Bouygues use its larger rival's optical fibre network in very densely populated areas, covering up to 1.7 million homes, France Telecom said on Tuesday.

Outside these areas, Bouygues has also agreed to share cables installed by France Telecom to provide services to customers, giving Bouygues access to up to 8.9 million homes, France Telecom added in a statement.

