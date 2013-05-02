* Govt derailment of plan "inappropriate"
* Govt says wanted more balanced partnership with Yahoo
* Reignites debate about state involvement in economy
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, May 2 France Telecom on Thursday
castigated the government, its largest shareholder, for
derailing its plan to sell a majority stake in video-sharing
website Dailymotion, reigniting debate about state interference
in the French economy.
U.S.-based web portal Yahoo had been in talks to
acquire a 75 percent stake in Dailymotion, the No. 12 video
sharing website, which competes with Google's YouTube.
But France's industry minister disliked the idea of one of
France's most successful start-ups being "devoured" by
Americans.
Arnaud Montebourg pushed for a more "balanced" partnership
with 50-50 ownership, leading the talks to collapse and leaving
France Telecom to search for another partner to help Dailymotion
grow abroad especially in the key U.S. market.
Chief Executive Stephane Richard said state intervention was
inappropriate.
"Dailymotion is a unit of France Telecom and not of the
state. It is the company, its management and board that should
manage this issue," Richard said in an interview with newspaper
Les Echos.
He said he would search for another partner.
The episode is the latest clash between President Francois
Hollande's Socialist government and business leaders, one of the
earliest being his campaign pledge to impose a 75 percent
super-tax on high earners.
BRIGHT SPOT
France's technology sector is one of the economy's bright
spots, with the country ranking third in Europe behind the U.K.
and Germany in terms of venture capital investment last year.
Jean-David Chamboredon, long-time venture capital investor
in France and head of the ISAI fund, said France Telecom was not
capable of giving Dailymotion global reach and Montebourg's
decision was a "big mistake."
"Yahoo would have had no reason to hollow out Dailymotion.
On the contrary it would have likely made the company stronger
and possibly hired more video engineers in France because they
cost less than in Silicon Valley," he told Reuters.
"Investors who might want to be active here could think
twice out of fear of government interference," he said.
Some of France's largest start-ups have been acquired by
foreign investors without fuss.
Japan's retailer Rakuten bought e-commerce site
Price Minister in 2010 to expand into Europe while Germany's
Axel Springer acquired real estate listing site
SeLoger.com last year. Both ended up hiring workers in France
after they were bought out.
Government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said the
Dailymotion intervention was in France's interest, especially
since its sovereign wealth fund had backed Dailymotion.
"The stakes for the government were to avoid the possibility
of Dailymotion disappearing, because that was the risk of an
unequal accord with Yahoo," she told a weekly news briefing.
It was not clear whether the Socialist government was
unified about scuppering the deal.
Montebourg told reporters he and Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici had worked together but Moscovici told a news
conference: "I was not particularly involved in this case...
there was no joint decision."
Fleur Pellerin, the junior minister who handles the telecom
and technology sector, has stayed quiet in recent days and her
name was absent from Montebourg's announcement of his veto.
France Telecom is used to grappling with influence from the
state, which owns 27 percent of the group. Its chief executive
is named by the government and it does not have a free hand in
laying off workers.
In his interview with Les Echos, Richard dismissed the idea
of the state injecting cash into Dailymotion.
"We are not looking for financial backers. Our priority is
to find a partner who can help develop Dailymotion outside
Europe," he said.