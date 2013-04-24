PARIS, April 24 France Telecom reported
lower first-quarter sales, slightly short of expectations,
because of price pressure in mobile in France and weaker demand
from corporate clients, but limited margin erosion through cost
control.
First-quarter operating cash flow fell 12.9 percent on a
comparable basis to 1.98 billion euros ($2.58 billion), in a
sign of how the operator's home market became structurally less
profitable in the past year with the arrival of low-cost mobile
player Iliad.
Sales fell 4.1 percent to 10.28 billion euros, while
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) stood at 3.12 billion, giving it an operating margin of
30.4 percent.
Analysts had on average been expecting revenue of 10.35
billion euros and EBITDA of 3.12 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Spain and France Telecom's Africa and Middle East operations
grew their sales in the quarter, but Poland was hit hard by
changes in mobile call termination fees and an ensuing price
war.
Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator by sales also
confirmed its 2013 targets of a stable dividend at 0.80 euros
per share and operating cash flow above 7 billion this year,
compared with about 8 billion last year.
France represents about 60 percent of the group's cash flow
and valuation and half of revenue.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
