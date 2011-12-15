* France Tel, Bouygues, Iliad, SFR all bid
* Second round of bids for 'golden frequencies' in 800 MHz
* Decision to shape France telecom landscape for years
(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Dec 15 France's telecoms regulator
has received bids from all of the country's major operators for
a second batch of higher-quality fourth-generation mobile
licences and will choose winners in the coming weeks.
ARCEP said in a statement on Thursday that France Telecom
, SFR, Bouygues and Iliad
had submitted offers but did not disclose how much each company
had bid.
The French government aims to raise at least 1.8 billion
euros ($2.33 billion) in the second phase of the auction, which
offers "golden frequencies" in the 800 MHz band, so dubbed
because they allow mobile signals to travel long distances
without losing strength.
France has already sold off a batch of frequencies in the
2.6 GHz band for 936 million euros, representing a premium to
what similar frequencies sold for in some neighboring European
countries.
In the first round, France Telecom and soon-to-be new mobile
player Iliad won two larger blocks of 20 megahertz, while SFR
and Bouygues got 15 MHz each.
Analysts predicted that SFR, the country's second-biggest
mobile operator, would bid aggressively in the second round
since it had not received as much spectrum as it wanted in the
first.
As a result, the French government may end up raising more
than the 2.5 billion-euro minimum it set for the 4G licences, a
boon that would be welcomed in a time of tight national budgets.
The results of the auction will shape the competitive
landscape in France's telecom market for years to come. The
amount of spectrum an operator has determines the quality of
service it can offer customers surfing the web from smartphones
or tablets, a lucrative and fast-growing market.
With Iliad set to launch its mobile service in the coming
days or weeks, France's telecoms market has been in a phase of
intensifying competition and declining prices in the past year,
and analysts expect that dynamic to continue.
Iliad's approach to the second round of the auction -
whether it bids aggressively for the best frequencies or not -
is likely to be interpreted as a sign of its ambitions in the
mobile market.
Already Iliad, which markets its offers under the Free brand
name, surprised in the first round by winning one of the bigger
blocks over larger rival SFR.
Similar 4G auctions have been carried out in Spain, Germany,
and Italy, while the UK has delayed its auction until next year.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)