PARIS Jan 16 France Telecom
hopes to finalise a deal to sell its 35 percent stake in Orange
Austria to Hutchison 3G in the coming days or weeks, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
The deal would value Orange Austria, jointly owned by France
Telecom and private equity firm Mid-Europa Partners, at around 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion), according to Austrian media
reports.
"We hope to sign in the next few days or weeks," the source
said.
The sale would be the second deal in an ongoing portfolio
review at France Telecom, which is aimed at exiting low-growth
mature markets and returning cash to shareholders.
France Telecom recently agreed to sell Orange Switzerland to
private equity group Apax Partners for about 1.6 billion euros.
It has also said that it would like to sell a minority stake
it holds in Sonaecom, a Portugal-based operator.
Hutchison 3G, a unit of conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa
owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, is already
present in the Austrian market under the brand name '3'."
The deal would boost Hutchison from number four to number
three in the Austrian market, behind T-Mobile and
market leader A1.
Mid-Europa declined to comment. Hutchison could not
immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Simon Meads; Editing by David
Cowell)