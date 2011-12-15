PARIS Dec 15 France's telecoms regulator
has received bids from all four of the country's major operators
for fourth-generation wireless licences and will choose the
winners of the auction in the coming weeks.
ARCEP said in a statement on Thursday that France Telecom
, SFR, Bouygues and Iliad
had submitted offers in the second round of bidding for the 4G
mobile licences.
It did not disclose how much each company had bid. But the
French government aims to raise at least 1.8 billion euros
($2.33 billion) from the second round of the auction in which
the best-quality frequencies are being sold in the 800 MHz band.
France has already sold off a batch of frequencies in the
2.6 GHz band for 936 million euros.
In the first round, France Telecom and soon-to-be new mobile
player Iliad won the two larger blocks of 20 megahertz, while
SFR and Bouygues got 15 MHz each.
The results of the auction will shape the competitive
landscape in France's telecom market for years to come. The
amount of spectrum an operator has determines the quality of
service it can offer customers surfing the web from smartphones
or tablets, a lucrative and fast-growing market.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)