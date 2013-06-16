PARIS, June 16 France Telecom chief executive Stephane Richard will have support from state representatives at an executive board meeting on Monday to decide his future after he was targeted in a fraud investigation, French media reported.

Reports in newspapers Le Monde, Le Figaro and Le Journal du Dimanche said Richard could count on votes of all three board members representing the state, as well as those of at least four other board members.

Europe's fourth-largest telecom group is 27 percent owned by the state. While its executive board has 15 members in total, sources familiar with the company's governance told Reuters last week the stance of the state representatives was likely to be decisive.

Richard was a top aide in the finance ministry under former president Nicolas Sarkozy when his government in 2008 awarded tycoon Bernard Tapie 285 million euros ($373 million) in damages in his long battle with defunct bank Credit Lyonnais.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government decided to vote in favour of Richard because he enjoyed support from labour groups and because the judicial procedure did not prevent him from travelling abroad, Le Monde said, citing unnamed sources.

A spokeswoman for France Telecom declined to comment. There was also no immediate government comment on the reports.

Under French law, formal investigation means there exists "serious or consistent evidence" pointing to probable implication of a suspect in a crime. It is one step closer to a trial, but a number of such investigations have been dropped without trial.

Tapie, a supporter of Sarkozy, had contested the bank's role in the 1993 sale of his stake in sports firm Adidas

Investigating judges are examining allegations that Tapie got favourable treatment because of his political ties when the government decided to take the case to arbitration instead of court.