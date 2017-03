PARIS, June 12 France Telecom Chief Executive Stephane Richard has been placed under investigation for his role in a 2008 arbitration case that resulted in a 285 million euro ($373 million) payout to a businessman, a spokesman for the CEO said.

Richard has been questioned for the past two days by investigating magistrates over the payout to Bernard Tapie that he helped negotiate as chief of staff to former finance minister Christine Lagarde.