PARIS, June 12 France Telecom chief
executive Stephane Richard was hospitalised for fatigue on
Wednesday after two days of questioning by police in a probe of
a 2008 arbitration case that resulted in a large pay-out to
businessman Bernard Tapie.
Richard was a top aide to former Finance Minister Christine
Lagarde in 2008 when the French government awarded Tapie 285
million euros ($373 million) in damages in his long battle with
now-defunct bank Credit Lyonnais.
Tapie, a supporter of former president Nicolas Sarkozy,
contested the bank's role in the sale of his stake in sports
clothing firm Adidas in 1993.
The prosecutors in the probe will decide later on Wednesday
whether to put Richard under official investigation.
"He has been in the hospital since Tuesday morning. He is
tired but he is well," said Richard's lawyer Jean-Etienne
Giamarchi.
Richard has denied any wrongdoing in the case.
The corruption probe has put Richard, whose contract at
state-backed France Telecom is up for renewal next year, in a
delicate position with the government, which owns 27 percent of
the group and chooses its chief executive.
The Socialist government has not yet replaced any of the
bosses of the major state-owned companies such as utilities EDF
or GDF, but could move on Richard if the Tapie
case is seen as preventing him from carrying out his duties.
Bruno le Roux, the leader of the Socialists in the National
Assembly, said in a television interview on Wednesday that the
decision should be made by France Telecom's board. Three of the
15 board members are government representatives.
"The question will be what would the impact of an
investigation be on the governance of the group," said the
lawmaker. "I think it would be difficult and he may need to at
least retreat a bit from his functions."
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said earlier that the
state "in its role as shareholder would take a position if
needed at the right time on the continuing case."
France Telecom shares were up 0.7 percent to 7.52 euros at
1047 GMT in line with France's blue-chip index.
