BRIEF-Viq Q1 revenue rises 45 pct to $2.9 million
* Viq announces profitable FY17 Q1 results driven by 45% YOY revenue growth
PARIS, June 13 France Telecom SA : * Shares open down 1.18 percent * CEO Stephane Richard was placed on Wednesday under investigation over role in
Tapie case * French minister says there is a question mark over whether Richard can remain in his post
* Viq announces profitable FY17 Q1 results driven by 45% YOY revenue growth
* Says intends to cancel listing and trading of its GDRs at London Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: