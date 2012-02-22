PARIS Feb 22 France Telecom saw its revenue and operating profits deteriorate in 2011, hit by regulatory measures, new taxes and political unrest that affected its Egypt and Ivory Coast units.

Competition also heated up in its home market of France where France Telecom and its competitors Vivendi and Bouygues Telecom prepared for the arrival of new mobile player Iliad.

France Telecom said revenue fell 1.6 percent on a comparable basis to 45.27 billion euros ($60.05 billion) last year, largely in line with analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.8 percent to 15.08 billion euros, while margins fell to 33.3 percent from 34.4 percent a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Given tougher competition ahead after the arrival of Iliad's ultra low-cost mobile offers in mid-January, the group effectively scaled back its prior target for operating free cash flow in 2012.

It now aims for it to be at 8 billion euros for the year instead of the 9 billion announced in its strategic plan last May.

The group confirmed that it would pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share for 2011.

But it revised the way it will pay out dividends to set them as a function of cash flow generation, which shows a more conservative approach to conserving cash given what it called "the uncertain macro-economic and competitive environment".

"The total amount allocated to dividends for fiscal years 2012 and 2013 should be within the range of 40 percent to 45 percent of operating cash flow in order to preserve, in all conditions, the group's financial strength and maintain a net debt/EBITDA ratio of about 2 in the medium term," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)