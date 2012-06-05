Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
PARIS, June 5 France Telecom's chief executive on Tuesday said he viewed a movement toward further consolidation among European telecommunications companies as "inevitable," citing the large number of players in the market.
Stephane Richard, speaking at France Telecom's annual shareholder meeting, added that America Movil's bid for a substantial stake in Dutch telecoms operator KPN could mark the beginning of a shakeup in the sector which could reduce the number of such companies.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.