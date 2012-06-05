PARIS, June 5 France Telecom's chief executive on Tuesday said he viewed a movement toward further consolidation among European telecommunications companies as "inevitable," citing the large number of players in the market.

Stephane Richard, speaking at France Telecom's annual shareholder meeting, added that America Movil's bid for a substantial stake in Dutch telecoms operator KPN could mark the beginning of a shakeup in the sector which could reduce the number of such companies.