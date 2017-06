PARIS May 30 France Telecom expects its average revenue per mobile subscriber in its key home market to fall by 10 percent this year because of the impact of new low-cost mobile competitor Iliad.

Delphine Ernotte, who heads the French business, said the reduction included the effect of a 20 percent price cut on its new set of mobile offers, dubbed Origami, which were unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)