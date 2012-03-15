PARIS, March 15 France Telecom
intends to remain in Poland, a company spokesman said on
Thursday, denying a report in Polish daily Parkiet that it was
considering a sale of the fixed-line part of its Polish TPSA
unit.
"We have no intention of selling our fixed-line activity in
Poland," the spokesman for France Telecom said.
Following a review of its European assets, France Telecom is
exiting countries in which it has only minority stakes in local
businesses. It has sold its Swiss unit, is exiting Austria and
has also said it plans to pull out of Portugal at some point.
Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying that France Telecom
was considering the possible sale to focus on the mobile
business.
(Reporting by James Regan and Marc Angrand; Editing by Caroline
Jacobs)