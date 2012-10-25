PARIS Oct 25 France Telecom slashed
its dividend for this year and next in the face of tougher than
expected competiton from a new low-cost mobile rival in its key
domestic market and a weaker economic outlook.
It will propose a dividend of at least 0.80 euro per share
in 2012 and 2013, instead of the 1.21-1.35 euros promised for
2012 in February, or the 1.4 euro paid last year.
Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator predicted its
operating cash flow next year would fall by roughly 1 billion
euros ($1.30 billion) to hit 7 billion because of the
"significant pricing impact" of the arrival of Iliad's low-cost
Free Mobile service in January.
It predicted a return to growth of its operating cash flow
in 2014 helped by a stabilisation of the French market, cost
cutting, and the lightening of regulatory pressure on
international roaming prices.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Christian Plumb)