MADRID Feb 25 Spain's antitrust body said it
had kicked off disciplinary proceedings against France Telecom's
Orange for failing to give it timely notice of its
purchase of KPN's mobile operator Simyo.
On Feb. 13, the regulator approved the purchase of the
virtual operator, which does not have its own network but rents
it from established players. But the watchdog said on Monday
Orange had completed the deal on Dec. 14 before it informed the
regulator.
Orange and KPN did not disclose financial details of the
deal.
Orange inherited 380,000 clients from KPN, taking the total
number of its customers in Spain to 12.2 million. It has said it
intends to keep Simyo as a low-cost operator and would not
change tariffs.
The regulator said it had a maximum of six months to reach a
final resolution on the matter, which could result in a fine for
Orange. The operator was fined in December, along with peers
Telefonica and Vodafone, for charging too much
for text messages.
