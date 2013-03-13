By Clare Kane and Kate Holton
MADRID/LONDON, March 13 Orange and Vodafone
will invest up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in a
joint fibre optic network in Spain that will bring superfast
Internet to 6 million homes, the telecom rivals said on
Wednesday.
Both companies are struggling to compete with the fibre
optic network of Telefonica, which reaches 2.2 million
homes, and would still need the agreement of the former Spanish
monopoly to access its connections into individual homes which
would otherwise be extremely costly to build.
Orange, a unit of France Telecom, said it and
Vodafone would appeal to the telecom regulator if Telefonica did
not wish to cooperate. Telefonica said it had always been
willing to reach agreements with other operators in Spain and
other markets.
The joint venture comes after Orange said in June it would
build a fibre optic network, since when it has set up a pilot
scheme, although it does not yet offer ultrafast broadband to
customers.
"The fibre optic market in Spain is very deficient in terms
of competition and could end up ... a monopolised market if this
is not corrected," said Orange Spain Chief Executive Jean-Marc
Vignolles at a news conference in Madrid.
Vodafone has come under pressure in recent months to acquire
fixed-line assets in Europe to help compete with groups like
Telefonica which offer customers "quad play" bundles of mobile,
fixed-line, broadband and pay-TV.
RAPID PROGRESS
That trend has helped some operators to boost customer
loyalty and increase revenues at a time when European consumers
are otherwise cutting back on spending.
"The rapid progress of quad play in Spain is likely to have
brought this calculation into sharp relief," Citi analysts said
in a report, which estimated about half of Vodafone's new mobile
customers in Spain were also buying a fixed broadband service.
"We believe that in the fourth quarter of 2012 Vodafone at
times saw approaching 50 percent of its mobile gross adds being
bundled with fixed broadband," the report said.
The Spanish plan would help Vodafone sidestep the need to
acquire fixed line assets, Espirito Santo analyst Nick Brown
said. "It negates the requirement to buy (Spanish cable
operator) Ono and they could do a similar deal in Germany, which
may negate the requirement to buy Kabel Deutschland."
The project would consist of two complementary networks,
each reaching around 3 million buildings throughout 50 cities in
the country, Orange and Vodafone said. They would be open to
third-party participation in the project.
Commercial offerings from both firms will be completely
separate, Vodafone Spain Chief Executive Antonio Coimbra said.
Vodafone and Orange also said they would guarantee mutual access
and use of the infrastructure.
Telefonica signed a deal with broadband specialist Jazztel
last year to jointly roll out vertical fibre optic
installations.
Jazztel shares were down 5 percent at 5.69 euros at 1322
GMT. Telefonica shares were unchanged.