LONDON Jan 20 A female nude painted by
Francis Bacon in 1963 will lead Christie's London auction of
post-war and contemporary art on Feb. 14, where it is expected
to fetch around 18 million pounds ($28 million).
"Portrait of Henrietta Moraes" depicts Bacon's friend and
former lover of Lucian Freud in a large, vibrant work which
Francis Outred, head of post-war and contemporary art in Europe,
called "one of the most seductive and sexually charged paintings
I have ever encountered by Bacon."
Bacon's depictions of "bon vivant" and London socialite
Moraes were his first to seriously consider the female form,
although he is most often associated with the male nude.
Art critic David Sylvester once said: "Bacon's lack of
personal erotic interest in naked females did nothing to prevent
these paintings from being as passionate as those of the male
bodies that obsessed him."
The artist never painted his subjects from life, and so
asked photographer John Deakin to take a series of pictures from
which he could work.
Christie's said the work, which measures more than five feet
high, had only ever had two owners -- post-war industrialist
Willy Schniewind and the present owner who acquired it in 1983.
The seller was not named, and only identified as a
"distinguished New Yorker".
1963 is considered an important year for Bacon, whose works
have become coveted by some of the world's wealthiest collectors
willing to part with fortunes to own them.
The auction record for a Bacon stands at $86.3 million set
at Sotheby's in New York in May 2008 for a triptych.
Bacon returned to Moraes as a subject for numerous works
over the course of his career. Christie's linked the "striking
passion" of the painting on offer with the artist's own personal
life.
It was executed at the time Bacon was embarking on a stormy
love affair with George Dyer, who became an important subject of
his works during his lifetime and after his death from an
overdose in 1971.
The price tag on the Bacon underlines confidence in the art
market that important works which rarely come under the hammer
will fetch high prices despite broader economic concerns.