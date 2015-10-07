BRIEF-Maxim Power Q1 FFO loss per share basic and diluted $0.01
* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results
Oct 7 Franco-Nevada Corp reached a silver streaming agreement with miner Teck Resources Ltd for $610 million.
Franco-Nevada expects to receive 900,000 to 1.1 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter from the Antamina mine in Peru as part of the agreement.
"Streaming" transactions are a type of mine financing where a streaming company provides funds upfront to a miner in exchange for delivery of a certain amount of future production at a set price. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: