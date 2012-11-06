Nov 6 Franco-Nevada Corp said it will
buy an 11.7 percent net royalty interest in an oil field in
Saskatchewan from Penn West Petroleum Ltd for C$400
million in cash.
The gold-focused royalty company said it will buy the
royalty interest in the Weyburn oil unit in southeast
Saskatchewan.
The Weyburn unit, operated by Cenovus Energy Inc,
has current production levels of about 26,000 barrels of oil per
day of medium grade slightly sour crude.
Toronto-based Franco-Nevada provides upfront cash in
exchange for future royalties and holds interests in precious
metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects around the world.