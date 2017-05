Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends the France 2 television special prime time political show, ''15min to Convince'' in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France, April 20, 2017.... REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

PARIS French conservative politician Francois Fillon, a candidate in France's presidential election, said on Thursday that campaigning should be suspended following the shooting in Paris in which a police officer was killed, and two others were wounded.

A first round of voting is scheduled to be held on Sunday in the election followed by a runoff vote on May 7 between the two leading candidates.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing By Richard Balmforth)