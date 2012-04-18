April 17 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
had fun with semantics in Tuesday's unanimous ruling in the
Caraco Pharmaceutical versus Novo Nordisk case in which
pharmaceutical companies faced off against generic drug makers.
At issue was a 2003 law with a loophole used by brand-name
drug makers to keep generic competitors off the market.
Faced with expiring patents on successful drugs, brand
makers in the 1990s began extending their monopoly rights by
obtaining "method" patents on use of the medications.
Such patents could give brand-makers longer exclusivity, but
the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA) became concerned in the
late 1990s that pharmaceutical companies were abusing the system
by submitting overly-broad descriptions of their method patents
to the FDA.
The FDA was concerned that brand-manufacturers were
improperly shutting generics out of uses their method patents
did not cover. Congress responded with a law giving generics the
right to wage a misuse argument, leaving it to a federal
district judge, rather than the FDA, to determine the scope of
the brand-maker's method patent.
The law, however, was "not altogether free of ambiguity,"
Kagan said.
The issue at the Supreme Court boiled down to a particular
phrase.
Generics, the law says, may bring a counterclaim against the
brand maker "on the ground that the patent does not
claim . . . an approved method of using the drug."
As Kagan explained in amusing fashion (musing on the New
York Mets' playoff prospects and the excuses a college student
might make for failing an exam), "not an" can have two
distinct meanings.
Novo and the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals interpreted
the phrase to mean "not any." Since Novo had a method patent on
one use of its diabetes drug repaglinide, it argued, and the
Federal Circuit agreed, that the generic Caraco was precluded
from filing any counterclaim.
Caraco, represented throughout the case by James Hurst of
Winston & Strawn (who has had a string of wins for generics),
said that "not an" is more specific than "not any." It argued
that Novo's method patent covered only one use of repaglinide,
despite the brand-maker's attempt to tell the FDA otherwise.
Because Caraco sought FDA approval of a different use of the
drug, it said it should be able to sue.
Significantly, Caraco's position had the backing of the U.S.
Solicitor General. The Justice Department was invited by the
court to submit an amicus brief (a document filed by an
interested party not directly related to the case) and, after
presentations by both sides, came down in the generics' camp.
The Supreme Court agreed with Caraco and the Solicitor
General that Novo's interpretation of the statute would make the
law meaningless.
"We think that the 'not any' construction does not appear in
the relevant counterclaim provision because Congress did not
mean what Novo wishes it had," Kagan wrote. "And we think that
is so because Congress meant (as it usually does) for the
provision it enacted to fit within the statutory scheme --
here, by facilitating the approval of non-infringing generic
drugs."
So if generics have the right to challenge the scope of
brand-makers' method patents, how much benefit does that bring
to consumers?
The Solicitor General's amicus brief in the Caraco case said
that in fiscal year 2010, the FDA approved 11 generics under
method patent carve-outs that would have been precluded under
the Novo and Federal Circuit reading of the 2003 law.
Three of the five top-selling drugs that went generic in
that stretch, each with sales of more than $2.5 billion, went to
market because of carve-outs from method patents. Presumably,
consumers will save those billions because the Supreme Court
preserved the generics' right to sue over the scope of method
patents.
Novo Nordisk general counsel James Shehan told Reuters the
Supreme Court's opinion is a narrow holding on a specific use of
the counterclaim. The high court held that generics may sue even
if the brand manufacture has a method patent covering one use of
its drug, but Shehan said such lawsuits are rare.
"This is not a particularly significant setback to the
industry," he said. (Novo's statement on the ruling
emphasizes that the Supreme Court only gave Caraco the right to
sue; it did not conclude that Caraco's position in the
underlying case is correct.)
A spokesperson for the Pharmaceutical Research &
Manufacturers of America said the trade group was still
evaluating the ruling.
Novo was represented at the Supreme Court by Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher.
(Reporting By Alison Frankel)