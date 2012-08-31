FRANKFURT Aug 31 Frankfurt airport operator
Fraport AG said on Friday it has asked for no
Frankfurt-bound flights to depart from European airports due to
a lack of parking positions after a strike disrupted hundred of
flights.
It said the advisory did not affect intercontinental
flights.
A strike by Lufthansa cabin crew in Frankfurt disrupted
hundreds of flights on Friday, stranding thousands of passengers
who faced further delays over a busy holiday travel weekend from
a rolling series of stoppages about pay and cost cuts.
Germany's biggest airline said it cancelled most of the 360
scheduled arrivals and departures at its Frankfurt hub during
Friday's eight-hour strike which followed the breakdown of 13
months of talks with the trade union UFO.