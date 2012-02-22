A passenger looks at the flight departure information board at the main terminal of Frankfurt's airport February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Strikes at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest, are expected to cause 165 flight cancellations on their fifth day in a week, with no sign of labour representatives or airport operator Fraport backing down.

Just under 200 apron control workers, such as those who guide aircraft to parking places, are striking over a pay dispute with Fraport.

The walkouts began on Thursday and, after workers returned for the weekend, started again at 0400 GMT on Monday. The latest walkout is due to continue until 2200 GMT on Friday.

Fraport, which has scheduled a press conference for 1000 GMT on Wednesday, has said it could hold out for a long time if strikes continued.

German carrier Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of flights at Frankfurt airport, has already cancelled hundreds of flights a day because of the walkouts.

A spokeswoman said the first four days of the strike have so far cost Lufthansa a high double-digit million euro sum in turnover. Analysts previously estimated the first two strike days had crimped turnover by about 40 million euros.

Lufthansa had revenue of 27 billion euros in 2010.

Lufthansa's shares have barely been affected by the strike so far, but on Wednesday were down 2.4 percent at 10.50 euros.

The website of Lufthansa showed just over 140 cancelled flights on Wednesday. The airline has said all intercontinental flights will take place this week.

Fraport has called on the GdF union to end the strikes and resume talks and said it will not be forced to agree to what it said were "unreasonable" demands for pay increases of 50-70 percent. The union has shown no sign of backing down.

Frankfurt is Europe's third largest airport behind London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle in terms of passenger numbers. It was due to operate 1,260 flights on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)