* Union says extends strike until 2200 GMT Friday
* Lufthansa says 160 flights cancelled Tuesday, 100 for Wed
* Fraport: 3 days of strike cost 5 mln in lost revenues
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 Strikes at Frankfurt
airport, Germany's largest, will continue until the weekend,
resulting in more flight cancellations and delays.
German carrier Lufthansa has already cancelled
hundreds of flights a day because of the walkouts, which started
last Thursday.
Just under 200 apron control workers, such as those who
guide aircraft to parking places, are striking over a pay
dispute with Fraport, which runs the airport.
The latest walkout started at 0400 GMT Monday and was due to
continue until 0400 GMT Wednesday. It will now be extended to
2200 GMT Friday, the GdF union said on Tuesday.
Frankfurt, Europe's third-largest airport in terms of
passenger numbers, usually has around 1,300 flights per day.
Flights do not take off or land between 2200 GMT and 0400 GMT
due to a night flight ban.
Fraport said more than 80 percent of flights took off on
Monday. It estimated 197 flight cancellations so far out of a
total 1,200 scheduled for Tuesday, meaning around 84 percent of
services could still run.
Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of flights at
Frankfurt airport, said it expected to cancel only about 160
incoming and outgoing flights on German and European routes on
Tuesday, after about 200 on Monday. The number of cancellations
will drop further on Wednesday to around 100.
All intercontinental flights will take place this week, it
said.
The first three days of the walkouts cost Fraport between
4.5-5 million euros ($6-$6.6 million) in lost revenue, a
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The airport operator has been running 70-80 percent of
flights using staff from other areas of operations and has said
it will not be forced to agree to what it what it said were
"unreasonable" demands for pay increases of 50-70 percent.
Fraport has called on the GdF union to end the strikes and
resume talks. The union has shown no sign of backing down,
lengthening the strike periods each time and saying it could
continue action for weeks.
The union on Tuesday accused Fraport of using unqualified
staff and endangering the safety of the airport, which Fraport
denied, saying safety was its highest priority.
The two sides have already resorted to mediation, with
Fraport rejecting a proposal made by mediator Ole von Beust in
early February saying it would go against the salary matrix
within the company. The apron workers represent about 1 percent
of its workforce.
"With the preparations taken, Fraport is able to hold out
over long strike periods," the airport operator said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7538 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kim Coghill, Dan Lalor
and Jodie Ginsberg)