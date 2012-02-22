FRANKFURT Feb 22 Strikes at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest, are expected to cause 165 flight cancellations on their fifth day in a week, with no sign of labour representatives or airport operator Fraport backing down.

Just under 200 apron control workers, such as those who guide aircraft to parking places, are striking over a pay dispute with Fraport.

The walkouts began on Thursday and, after workers returned for the weekend, started again at 0400 GMT on Monday. The latest walkout is due to continue until 2200 GMT on Friday.

Fraport, which has scheduled a press conference for 1000 GMT on Wednesday, has said it could hold out for a long time if strikes continued.

German carrier Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of flights at Frankfurt airport, has already cancelled hundreds of flights a day because of the walkouts.

The website of Lufthansa showed just over 140 cancelled flights on Wednesday. The airline has said all intercontinental flights will take place this week.

Fraport has called on the GdF union to end the strikes and resume talks and said it will not be forced to agree to what it said were "unreasonable" demands for pay increases of 50-70 percent. The union has shown no sign of backing down.

Frankfurt is Europe's third largest airport behind London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle in terms of passenger numbers. It was due to operate 1,260 flights on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Mark Potter)