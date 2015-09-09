(David Frankfurter is professor of religion at Boston
University. He is a specialist in ancient and comparative
religions and the author of "Evil Incarnate: Rumors of Demonic
Conspiracy and Satanic Abuse in History." The opinions expressed
here are his own.)
By David Frankfurter
Sept 9 Recent reports of Islamic State's sexual
enslavement of Yazidi women and girls, as well as women from
other minority sects, have provoked international outrage. Many
Muslims have been incredulous that a movement calling itself
Islamic could cite scriptural sanction for such horrendous
practices.
Experts in early Islam have analyzed the origins of such
policies in 7th century Arabia and historical interpretations in
Islam. But ancient Islamic traditions do not fully explain these
atrocious policies.
They should instead be viewed as a response to modernity
itself: a riposte to modern Western ideas about women's
emancipation and male and female sexuality. In addition, leaders
of developing religious movements often seek to control their
followers' sexual practices to build group solidarity even as
they break down old relationships and ties.
Questioning Islamic State's claims to be returning to the
origins of their faith may be essential, because Western
modernity has invariably been the main stimulus to the
revitalization of "ancient" practices.
Many people, for example, saw the destruction of ancient
temples in Iraq or demolition of the great Buddhas of Bamiyan in
Afghanistan as archaic religious reactions to idolatry - some
primitive inability to appreciate art and antiquities. But
scholars have remarked instead on the language used by Islamic
State spokesmen or the Taliban, who repudiated Western pleas to
protect cultural heritage in particularly contemporary terms.
The enemy was UNESCO, not the actual monuments.
In the same fashion, Islamic State's current sexual
enslavement policies in many ways recall Boko Haram's 2014
abduction of 276 schoolgirls in northern Nigeria. That mass
kidnapping sparked an international outcry, especially from
international women's organizations - an outcry far beyond any
reaction to this group's massacres of schoolboys.
Yet that widespread outcry may actually have been one of
Boko Haram's key reasons for the abductions. Boko Haram is not
just seeking to kidnap brides or collect ransom. It seems intent
on confronting modern attitudes in Nigeria - and by extension
the West - about the value of girls in the world today: Should
they be career-bound scholars or brides of warriors?
So what about Islamic State's sexual enslavement of
non-Muslims, particularly Yazidi girls? Given the group's policy
coordination at the highest levels, are these practices being
carried out as an intentional repudiation of an international
"year of the woman" argument? Is the group seeking to refute
efforts to lionize Malala Yousufzai or champion women's
emancipation even in the most traditional of villages?
Islamic State is attuned to the interests of observant
Muslim boys and girls around the world. As it works to recruit
young adults and teenagers throughout the West, newspapers have
reported, the group has demonstrated a remarkable sense of the
languages and challenges of modernity.
So there may also be an official sense among Islamic State
leaders that the practice of sexually enslaving Yazidi women
would likely disgust and outrage the West and other Muslims. Yet
it also challenges modern Muslim youth to think about male
sexual gratification in unambiguous warrior terms, and to view
Islamic State's stark society as morally complete in its
treatment of others - a society which requires that they must
give up "Western" values to join.
The social context may be just as important for
understanding this new policy of sexual enslavement. One thing
learned from the study of the small religious movements that
have sprung up in the West over the past few centuries is the
systematic restructuring of sexual relations that leaders have
often demanded at an early point in the movement. This may
involve group celibacy or polygamy, the exclusive sexual rights
of the leader, or free sexual relations. It can often mean
dissolution of prior marriages.
From the Jewish Frankists to the Mormons, the Shakers, the
Branch Davidians and others, there is a pattern of inverting or
eliminating prior sexual and emotional bonds to establish a new
order, administered through the leader and his acolytes at the
most intimate level.
This could easily apply to Islamic State's sexual
enslavement policies. The group is declaring its own
institutional domination over both the bodies of women it has
captured and the sexual gratification of its recruits - as an
explicit feature of its new religious utopia.
For the men paying to own and abuse the girls, extra-marital
sex becomes a sacred act, as recent reports have illustrated - a
reversal of Muslim men's traditional sexual norms. for the
treatment of captives, but Islamic State has reconceived these
laws to the advantage of particular religious ideals and within
the terms of a modern debate, carried on through Internet chat
rooms, online news outlets and the complex media-worlds of
Muslim youth.
