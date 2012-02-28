WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit
FRANKFURT Feb 28 A Frankfurt court on Tuesday prohibited a planned solidarity strike by air traffic controllers at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday, which would have brought Europe's third-busiest airport to a standstill.
The application for a temporary injunction was brought by airport operator Fraport, German flagship airlines Lufthansa and the air traffic controllers' authority DFS.
Union GdF had asked the control tower staff to join in a strike of airfield workers who guide planes in and out of parking places from 0400 to 1000 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; editing by Matthew Lewis)
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican authorities discovered 112 migrants, including four babies, huddled alive in the back of a truck as it traveled along a highway in the country's south, the attorney general's office said on Sunday.