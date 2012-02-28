FRANKFURT Feb 28 A Frankfurt court on Tuesday prohibited a planned solidarity strike by air traffic controllers at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday, which would have brought Europe's third-busiest airport to a standstill.

The application for a temporary injunction was brought by airport operator Fraport, German flagship airlines Lufthansa and the air traffic controllers' authority DFS.

Union GdF had asked the control tower staff to join in a strike of airfield workers who guide planes in and out of parking places from 0400 to 1000 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; editing by Matthew Lewis)