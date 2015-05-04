May 4 Franklin Financial Network Inc
said it appointed Gregory Waldron as a director on its board,
effective April 28.
Waldron was an organizer and served as a director on the
board of MidSouth Bank, which Franklin Financial acquired in
July 2014.
Waldron earlier served on the board of Rutherford County
Homebuilders Association, and at Middle Tennessee Christian
School (MTCS), a private, pre-kindergarten through grade 12
school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was Vice Chairman at MTCS
from 2006 to 2007.
