Sept 19 Franklin Resources Inc on Wednesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint book-running managers for the sale. BORROWER: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.455 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.489 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.80 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.75 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.829 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS