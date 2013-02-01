Feb 1 Money manager Franklin Resources Inc , which runs the Franklin and Templeton fund families, said Friday that its quarterly profit rose 7 percent.

Net income for Franklin's fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31 totaled $516.1 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $480.8 million, or $2.20 per share, for the same period a year earlier, the San Mateo, California-based firm said.