Jan 30 Franklin Resources Inc said on Thursday its quarterly profit rose 17 percent as market gains drove up assets, helping the fund manager beat analysts' expectations and sending its shares up 2 percent in early trading.

For its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, the company, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, reported net income of $603.8 million, or 96 cents per share, up from $516.1 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected a profit of 93 cents per share.

In morning trading, shares were up 2.15 percent at $53.80.

Total assets under management were $879.1 billion as of Dec. 31, up $34.4 billion during the quarter. The increase was mainly due to $36.0 billion in market appreciation.

Franklin Resources, based in San Mateo, California, reported no net new flows of investor cash among its long-term funds. The result was an improvement over the prior quarter, when the company reported a net outflow among those funds.