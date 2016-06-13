CHICAGO, June 13 U.S. Treasuries are not as safe as investors using the debt as a safe-haven investment assume, investor Michael Hasenstab said on Monday, as full employment and rising inflation put pressure on central bankers to raise rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely face pressure to tighten monetary policy as inflation potentially rises to 3 percent and oil prices stabilize, according to Hasenstab, chief investment officer of Templeton Global Macro, who spoke at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago.

Such a move would be a catalyst for a rise in the U.S. dollar and declines in the euro and yen currencies, already under pressure from domestic policies.