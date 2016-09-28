BOSTON, Sept 28 Moody's Investors Service left unchanged its rating and outlook for Franklin Resources Inc, saying the asset manager's big scale and investment expertise will help it recover from performance-related outflows that have dragged down its share price.

In a research note set for release on Wednesday, Moody's said it kept its rating on Franklin Resources' senior unsecured debt at "A1," with a stable outlook, although assets run by the San Mateo, California, company stood at $740 billion as of Aug. 31, down 20 percent since June of 2014.

Other companies specializing in actively managed funds have also faced net withdrawals as investors move money to low-cost index funds.

Some Franklin funds have posted poor performance tied to emerging markets, notably the $44 billion Templeton Global Bond fund. It was down 3.04 percent this year through Sept 26, trailing 98 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.

Franklin has grown through acquisitions into a company with broad global investment operations and sales channels, Moody's noted, capabilities that should eventually help when business conditions change.

Its balance sheet of nearly $11 billion also provides ample coverage of its $2.4 billion in debt and other payables, Moody's wrote.

Franklin Resources shares closed at $34.62 on Tuesday, off 6 percent so far this year and down 41 percent since late 2014.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler)