April 25 Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, said it appointed Dan O'Lear as president of Franklin Templeton Distributors.

O'Lear heads the firm's retail distribution activities in the United States, replacing Peter Jones, who retired after 27 years.

O'Lear was previously executive vice president for Franklin Templeton Distributors. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)