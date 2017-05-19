PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Gilbey will be based in London and report to Vivek Kudva, Franklin Templeton Investments' managing director for EMEA and India.
He joins from British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management, where he was most recently head distribution, UK. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.