May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.

Gilbey will be based in London and report to Vivek Kudva, Franklin Templeton Investments' managing director for EMEA and India.

He joins from British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management, where he was most recently head distribution, UK. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)