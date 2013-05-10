May 10 Frank's International N.V., which
provides equipment and services to the oil and gas industry,
filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $500 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
The company, which counts Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil
Corp and ConocoPhillips among its customers,
intends to use the proceeds to repay outstanding notes.
Frank's International provides services to offshore and
onshore exploration and production companies.
Barclays, Credit Suisse and Simmons & Co International are
lead underwriters to the offering, the company said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "FI".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.