Aug 9 Shares of Frank's International NV, a provider of drilling equipment and services to Chevron Corp , Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips among others, jumped as much as 27 percent in the company's market debut.

Frank's shares were trading at $26.84 shortly after the opening, valuing the company at about $4 billion.

The company raised $660 million on Thursday after pricing its offering of 30 million shares at $22 each, above the expected range of $19 to $21 per share.

Frank's business includes laying pipes into drill holes to extract oil and gas.