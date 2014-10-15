BERLIN Oct 15 Airport operator Fraport must rerun a tender for a ground services contract at Frankfurt airport, a German administrative court ruled on Wednesday, saying the original process contained errors.

The case was brought against Fraport by the bidder that lost out on the seven-year contract, German services company WISAG Aviation. The winning bidder during the 2013 process was Spanish infrastructure and services company Acciona.

The court ruled the tender process at Europe's third-largest airport had not met guidelines on transparency because key criteria on which the decision for the winning bid was based were not set out before companies had submitted bids.

The court said that Fraport had only contracted an administrative assistant and with them set the final criteria around two months after the tender offers had been submitted, opened and viewed.

"Even though the administrative assistant did not themselves see the offer documents, this does not matter because the defendant was in charge of the procedure the whole time and its representatives had access to the bid documents at all times," the court said.

The decision may not be appealed, it added.

Fraport was not immediately available to comment on the decision.

Acciona has provided ground handling services, including aircraft loading and unloading, aircraft marshalling and passenger transportation, at Frankfurt since 1999 and in 2012 had over 900 employees there.