BERLIN Oct 15 Airport operator Fraport
must rerun a tender for a ground services contract at
Frankfurt airport, a German administrative court ruled on
Wednesday, saying the original process contained errors.
The case was brought against Fraport by the bidder that lost
out on the seven-year contract, German services company WISAG
Aviation. The winning bidder during the 2013 process was Spanish
infrastructure and services company Acciona.
The court ruled the tender process at Europe's third-largest
airport had not met guidelines on transparency because key
criteria on which the decision for the winning bid was based
were not set out before companies had submitted bids.
The court said that Fraport had only contracted an
administrative assistant and with them set the final criteria
around two months after the tender offers had been submitted,
opened and viewed.
"Even though the administrative assistant did not themselves
see the offer documents, this does not matter because the
defendant was in charge of the procedure the whole time and its
representatives had access to the bid documents at all times,"
the court said.
The decision may not be appealed, it added.
Fraport was not immediately available to comment on the
decision.
Acciona has provided ground handling services, including
aircraft loading and unloading, aircraft marshalling and
passenger transportation, at Frankfurt since 1999 and in 2012
had over 900 employees there.
