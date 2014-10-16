(Corrects headline, amends story throughout to show that the
state of Hesse, not Fraport was the party running the tender)
BERLIN Oct 15 The German state of Hesse must
rerun a tender for a ground services contract at Frankfurt
airport, a German administrative court ruled on Wednesday,
saying the original process contained errors.
The case was brought against the state by the bidder that
lost out on the seven-year contract, German services company
WISAG Aviation. The winning bidder during the 2013 process was
Spanish infrastructure and services company Acciona.
The court ruled the tender process at Europe's third-largest
airport, operated by Fraport, had not met guidelines
on transparency because key criteria on which the decision for
the winning bid was based were not set out before companies had
submitted bids.
The court said that the state had only contracted an
administrative assistant and with them set the final criteria
around two months after the tender offers had been submitted,
opened and viewed.
"Even though the administrative assistant did not themselves
see the offer documents, this does not matter because the
defendant was in charge of the procedure the whole time and its
representatives had access to the bid documents at all times,"
the court said.
The decision may not be appealed, it added.
Acciona has provided ground handling services, including
aircraft loading and unloading, aircraft marshalling and
passenger transportation, at Frankfurt since 1999 and in 2012
had over 900 employees there.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)