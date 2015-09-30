FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Fraport is
confident it can sign contracts for an airports concession in
Greece in the next three to six months, its chief executive
said.
"We are in very intensive talks with Greece," Stefan Schulte
said on Wednesday.
Greek economy minister George Stathakis said in August that
the 1.2 billion euro ($1.35 billion) deal may be wrapped up in
March.
Greece named Fraport and its Greek partner, energy firm
Copelouzos, as the preferred bidder to operate 14 airports in
tourist destinations, including Corfu and Santorini, at the end
of last year. It was one of Greece's biggest privatisations
since the start of the debt crisis.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Kirsti Knolle)