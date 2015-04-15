* Costs estimated at 2.5-3 bln euros
* Construction to start at year end
* Fraport expects to start using terminal in 2022
FRANKFURT, April 15 The supervisory board of
Germany's Fraport has decided to build a third
terminal at Frankfurt airport, the airport operator said on
Wednesday, despite local objections over the environmental
impact.
Opponents argue the extra capacity at Europe's third largest
airport is not needed and that the airport just outside
Germany's financial capital already creates too much noise.
The decision to press on with a project that could cost up
to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) followed a study commissioned
by the Hesse state government to look at the airport's future
capacity requirements, Fraport said.
"We have thoroughly assessed and scrutinised all possible
alternatives before deciding in favour of Terminal 3," said
Fraport's Chief Executive Stefan Schulte.
"We are very well aware of our responsibility to our
shareholders, our customers, passengers and employees, as well
as to the people living in the region."
Fraport has previously cited reports showing that passenger
numbers at Frankfurt could reach 68-73 million a year from 2021.
Frankfurt airport last year served 59.6 million passengers,
a 2.6 percent increase on the previous year.
Fraport says the airport in its current form has a maximum
capacity of about 64 million passengers a year and it needs to
start building a new terminal now to meet future demand.
Previous plans for the new terminal foresaw a construction
in stages, with the first phase due to provide capacity for an
extra 14 million passengers a year.
In total, Fraport had previously said the terminal could
serve an extra 25 million passengers a year.
The city of Frankfurt, which owns 20 percent of Fraport, had
last year approved the building application for the new
terminal.
Fraport said construction of the new terminal will start at
the end of this year and it expects to start using the terminal
in 2022.
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Keith Weir)