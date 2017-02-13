BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 13 The operator of
Frankfurt airport, Fraport, is stepping up its drive
to attract more low-cost carriers, with budget carrier Wizz Air
set to start flights from Germany's largest airport,
sources said.
Eastern European-focussed Wizz Air on Monday sent out an
invite to a press conference at Frankfurt Airport, to be held on
Tuesday morning, to discuss "expansion of its route network".
Two sources familiar with the matter said Wizz would start
flying from Frankfurt this summer, with one person saying it
would be a single route to the Bulgarian capital Sofia.
Low cost carriers have so far not taken major market share
at Frankfurt, due to its high costs and long turnaround times.
But with main customer Lufthansa not growing so quickly, Fraport
is seeking new sources of passengers and in a surprise move last
year signed up Ireland's Ryanair, which had previously
ruled out flying from the German hub.
Wizz Air and Fraport declined to comment further.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Additional
reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)