* Q1 revenue 550.2 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 546 mln

* EBITDA 131.1 mln eur vs poll avg 133 mln

* Staff costs up on winter weather, A-Plus opening

* Keeps 2013 outlook for EBITDA growth

* Shares down 1.3 percent (Recasts, adds costs, 2013 outlook, shares)

FRANKFURT, May 8 Fraport posted a near 5 percent decline in quarterly operating profit, partly because harsh winter weather at its main airport in Frankfurt drove up costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 131.1 million euros ($171.6 million) in the first three months, broadly in line with an average analyst estimate of 133 million in a Reuters poll.

While revenue was up 2.3 percent, Fraport's EBITDA margin narrowed by 1.7 percentage points as higher airport charges failed to offset rising staff costs and expenses related to the opening of an addition to one of its terminals in Frankfurt.

It also invested in capacity expansion at its airports in Bulgaria and Peru.

Fraport said it still saw revenue growth this year as well as an increase in 2013 EBITDA to between 870 million euros and 890 million from 850.7 million last year.

It also stuck to its forecast for a decline in net profit, due partly to rising financing costs.

Analysts polled ahead of the publication of the results had seen 2013 EBITDA rising 5.5 percent to 898 million euros and net profit easing by 2.1 percent to 233 million.

Shares in Fraport were down 1.3 percent to 45.92 euros by 0808 GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent decline in the mid-cap MDAX index.

The stock has advanced 5.9 percent so far this year, underperforming Flughafen Wien's 8.8 percent gain and a 15 percent increase by Aeroports de Paris.

($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)